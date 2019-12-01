World
Police: No terrorist motive in Hague stabbings
Investigators have found no indications of a terrorist motive after three people were stabbed on a busy shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police said on Sunday. The actual motive is still unknown.
The suspect in the knife attack, a 35-year-old homeless man, was arrested at a homeless shelter in the city center on late Saturday afternoon. He was taken to a police station where he was being questioned on Sunday.
“The exact circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear,” police said in a statement. “At the moment there are no indications to suggest it involves a terrorist motive. What the motive was is still being investigated.”
The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday when three teenagers – a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls – were stabbed outside Hudson’s Bay in the city center. It was extremely busy at the time because of sales for Black Friday.
The stabbing victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and all were released within hours. None of them knew each other.
Police: No terrorist motive in Hague stabbings
Business plane crashes in South Dakota, killing at least 9
3 people stabbed on shopping street in The Hague
Alelia Murphy, oldest living American, dead at 114
U.S. will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists, Trump says
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
At least 21 dead as powerful earthquake hits Albania
-
US News6 days ago
Man with hammer kills 2 people, 4 animals at Pennsylvania home
-
World2 days ago
3 people stabbed on shopping street in The Hague
-
Politics1 week ago
Putin: Victims of explosion were developing ‘unparalleled’ weapon
-
US News6 days ago
2 people shot at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California
-
US News16 hours ago
Business plane crashes in South Dakota, killing at least 9
-
US News5 days ago
Small plane crashes into mountain north of Las Vegas, killing 3
-
Legal1 week ago
U.S. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for fever, chills