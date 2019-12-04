Legal
1 person shot near Jackson State University in Mississippi
UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.
Police and other emergency services in Mississippi are responding to a shooting near the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, local officials and witnesses say. One person was shot and the campus remains on lockdown.
In an alert to students at 11:39 a.m., the university said: “We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.”
A short time later, the Jackson Police Department said a man was shot in the 1100 block of John R. Lynch Street, which is on the edge of campus. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
JPD is on the scene investigating a shooting Dalton & Lynch Street. pic.twitter.com/2Pro8kXdkC— Tracey James (@TjamesTracey) December 4, 2019
1 person shot near Jackson State University in Mississippi
Blast at fireworks factory in central China kills 7
North Korea warns U.S. to choose ‘Christmas gift’ as tensions rise
Former U.S. President Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection
Car plows into pedestrians outside school in England
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
At least 21 dead as powerful earthquake hits Albania
-
Politics3 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II is alive, death rumors denied
-
US News1 week ago
Man with hammer kills 2 people, 4 animals at Pennsylvania home
-
World5 days ago
3 people stabbed on shopping street in The Hague
-
Legal3 days ago
Pennsylvania Amber Alert: Samara Derwin abducted in Luzerne County
-
US News4 days ago
Business plane crashes in South Dakota, killing at least 9
-
US News1 week ago
2 people shot at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into mountain north of Las Vegas, killing 3