1 person shot near Jackson State University in Mississippi

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

Police and other emergency services in Mississippi are responding to a shooting near the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, local officials and witnesses say. One person was shot and the campus remains on lockdown.

In an alert to students at 11:39 a.m., the university said: “We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.”

A short time later, the Jackson Police Department said a man was shot in the 1100 block of John R. Lynch Street, which is on the edge of campus. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.