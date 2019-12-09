Breaking News
Volcano erupts on White Island off New Zealand, reports of injuries
A volcano has erupted on White Island off the coast of northern New Zealand, local officials and witnesses say. Up to 20 people who were visiting the island are believed to be injured and a rescue operation is underway.
The eruption began just before 2:20 p.m. on Monday when webcam images showed a huge plume of smoke rising from the island, which is also known as Whakaari, in the Bay of Plenty. There had been no sign of volcanic activity a few minutes earlier.
“A volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano,” the Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Management said in a statement. “Ash falls may impact areas distant from the volcano. People should stay out of designated restricted zones.”
White Island is uninhabited but is popular with tourists. Webcam images which were taken just moments before the eruption showed a group of people near the crater, and ambulance service St Johns said 20 people were believed to be in need of medical assistance.
A rescue operation is underway.
As a result of the eruption, the volcanic alert level was raised to Level 4, the second-highest level, and the aviation color code was raised to Orange. The effect on aviation, if any, was not immediately known.
