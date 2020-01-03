World
3 men stabbed to death on street in northeast London
Three people have been stabbed to death in a triple homicide on a street in northeast London, local officials and witnesses say. Police have launched a major investigation but no arrests were immediately made.
The incident happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called to a “disturbance” on Elmstead Road, a residential area in Redbridge. Three men in their 20s or 30s were found suffering from apparent stab wounds.
One witness described seeing a gruesome scene with severe injuries and “blood everywhere.” The Metropolitan Police Service said all of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately known.
“While inquiries into this tragic incident are at an early stage, this is likely to be a triple homicide investigation,” Police Chief Superintendent Steve Clayman said. “I must retain an open mind as to any motive as we are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances.”
No arrests were immediately made and there was no word on what may have led to Sunday’s stabbing. “A thorough investigation is underway and crime scenes are in place in the area as officers begin a full forensic examination,” police said.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was in contact with police and local representatives after Sunday’s stabbing. “My thoughts are with their families and the local community at this dreadful time,” he said.
Just in: The three men stabbed in Seven Kings were pronounced dead at the scene. pic.twitter.com/b8LstYoqfj— Imogen Braddick (@imogen_braddick) January 19, 2020
3 men stabbed to death on street in northeast London
British ambassador Rob Macaire briefly arrested at Tehran protest
Iran’s military admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Flight 752
Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago
2 dead, 6 injured as 11-year-old opens fire at Mexican school
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago
-
World1 week ago
2 dead, 6 injured as 11-year-old opens fire at Mexican school
-
World1 week ago
Iran’s military admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Flight 752
-
Politics1 week ago
British ambassador Rob Macaire briefly arrested at Tehran protest