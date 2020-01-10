Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago

An Iranian man with a machete and knives has been arrested on weapons charges in Florida, just north of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, local officials say. Only few details are currently available.

Police were called for a suspicious person at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday and the suspect, who was identified as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, was later detained on concealed weapons charges at Bradley Park in Palm Beach, close to Flagler Memorial Bridge.

The Zoleh was found to have a machete, two knives, a pick axe, and $22,000 worth of cash in his possession, according to local media. He has no known address in the U.S. and a vehicle he used was found at Palm Beach International Airport, where it was searched by the bomb squad.

Other details were not immediately known, but the man’s arrest happened less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Mar-a-Lago and comes amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Local officials are working on the case with federal partners, according to WPBF-TV.

