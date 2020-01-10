US News
Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago
An Iranian man with a machete and knives has been arrested on weapons charges in Florida, just north of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, local officials say. Only few details are currently available.
Police were called for a suspicious person at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday and the suspect, who was identified as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, was later detained on concealed weapons charges at Bradley Park in Palm Beach, close to Flagler Memorial Bridge.
The Zoleh was found to have a machete, two knives, a pick axe, and $22,000 worth of cash in his possession, according to local media. He has no known address in the U.S. and a vehicle he used was found at Palm Beach International Airport, where it was searched by the bomb squad.
Other details were not immediately known, but the man’s arrest happened less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Mar-a-Lago and comes amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Local officials are working on the case with federal partners, according to WPBF-TV.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
BREAKING: Palm Beach PD confirm authorities searched car at Palm Beach Intl airport, tied to arrest of Iranian man found on bridge to Palm Beach with machete, pick axe, and knives.— Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 10, 2020
As we pulled up, we saw this car being towed. Not sure if this is the vehicle. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/QpA2HuTM88
Iranian man with machete and knives arrested near Mar-a-Lago
2 dead, 6 injured as 11-year-old opens fire at Mexican school
New Mexico Amber Alert: Osiel Rico missing from Roswell
At least 30 killed in bomb blast on Nigeria-Cameroon border
3 Americans killed in al-Shabaab attack on Kenyan military base
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
Politics6 days ago
U.S. government website hacked and defaced by Iranian hackers
-
World7 hours ago
2 dead, 6 injured as 11-year-old opens fire at Mexican school
-
World5 days ago
3 Americans killed in al-Shabaab attack on Kenyan military base
-
World6 days ago
Strong earthquake hits southeast Mexico, causing damage
-
US News6 days ago
Florida Amber Alert: Ky’lon Walters abducted in Pompano Beach
-
World4 days ago
At least 30 killed in bomb blast on Nigeria-Cameroon border
-
US News6 days ago
Trump threatens strike against Iran if Americans attacked
-
World6 days ago
Great white shark kills man in Western Australia