Pennsylvania Amber Alert: Damion Mickey abducted from Connellsville

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled.

A Pennsylvania Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Damion Mickey who was reportedly abducted by a 32-year-old man in Connellsville in Fayette County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Damion was last seen between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Fairview Avenue in Connellsville City, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately known.

The suspect has been identified as Kieth Bradshaw, a 32-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is believed to have taken Damion in a white 2018 Chevrolet Malibu 4-door sedan with Pennsylvania license plate KYB1942.

There was no immediate word on the nature of Bradshaw’s relationship to Damion, if any.

Damion is described as a 15-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and red sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees Damion, Bradshaw, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Connellsville City Police Department at 724-628-2501 if you have any other information which could help investigators.

