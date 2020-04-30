Russian Prime Minister Mishustin tests positive for coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He will be replaced by his deputy until he has fully recovered.

“It has just been revealed that my coronavirus tests have come back positive,” Mishustin said on Thursday night, as quoted by the TASS news agency. He made the announcement during a video conference with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Putin wished him a speedy recovery and signed an executive order to appoint Andrey Belousov as acting prime minister. “I would like to wish you a speedy recovery, get well soon,” Putin told Mishustin.

Other details were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.