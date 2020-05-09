Fire erupts at Moscow hospital for coronavirus patients

A fire has broken out at a hospital in northern Moscow where coronavirus patients were being treated, killing one patient and injuring several others, local officials and witnesses say. It may have been caused by medical equipment.

The incident began at 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday when firefighters were called to Spasokukotsky Hospital in the north of Russia’s capital, where one of the hospital’s units was being used to treat patients with COVID-19.

Footage from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the hospital, but the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished by 9:03 p.m.

The TASS news agency said the fire was caused by a malfunction of medical equipment in an intensive care unit on the first floor of a six-story building. About 100 people with coronavirus were being treated at the hospital, although the facility also has patients with other illnesses.

“For safety reasons, about 200 people were removed from the building. Unfortunately, one person died,” the emergencies ministry said in a brief statement. Several other people were believed to be injured.

“My condolences to his friends and family,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. “All patients were evacuated and will be taken to other hospitals.”

Saturday’s fire came just hours after Russia reported 10,817 new cases of coronavirus, taking the country’s total to nearly 200,000, of which most are in Moscow. Russia has reported 1,827 deaths from coronavirus.

