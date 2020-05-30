WATCH LIVE: SpaceX launches astronauts to the ISS in historic test

Advertisment







SpaceX is preparing to launch two American astronauts into space in what marks the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the ISS.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, which sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket, is scheduled to blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:22 p.m. ET. Called Demo-2, it will be Crew Dragon’s first manned mission into orbit.

The Demo-2 mission also marks the first manned spaceflight from U.S. soil in 9 years. Crew Dragon is carrying 2 NASA astronauts: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.