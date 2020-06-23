Arkansas Amber Alert: Majesty McClanton abducted in West Memphis

An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Majesty McClanton after she was taken by her non-custodial parents in West Memphis, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday when Majesty was taken by her parents during a supervised visit at the Department of Human Services (DHS) in West Memphis, according to police.

The parents have been identified as 27-year-old Rodney McClanton and 21-year-old Miracle Auimatagi. They may be traveling in a white 2015 Nissan Altima.

Rodney is described as a 27-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall. Auimatagi is described as a 21-year-old Asian female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Anyone who sees Majesty or her parents is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 732-7525 if you have other information that could help investigators.

