Montana Amber Alert: Malachai Talley abducted in Poplar

A Montana Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Malachai Talley after he was allegedly abducted from Poplar by four men who are believed to be drunk, local officials say. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when 22-year-old Dejarreh Talley kicked in the door to a residence in Poplar and “forcefully took the child,” according to the amber alert. Specific details about the abduction’s circumstances were not immediately released.

Dejarreh and 3 unidentified white men who were with him are said to have climbed into a small silver or white SUV before fleeing the scene. It’s unknown where they went, but investigators believe they might be heading to Williston, North Dakota.

Malachai is described as a 1-year-old black/Native American male with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds. Dejarreh is described as a 22-year-old black male. The 3 men with them are white males.

Anyone who sees Malachai, Dejarreh, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call Roosevelt County/Fort Beck Tribal Police at (406) 653-6240 if you have other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.

