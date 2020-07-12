Lisa Marie Presley’s son and Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27

Benjamin Keough, the son of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died in California in an apparent suicide, his family says. He was 27 years old.

Benjamin was found in Calabasas, a city near Los Angeles, on Sunday and was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ. Other details were not immediately known.

“[Lisa] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” her representative told The Hollywood Reporter. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Benjamin, who resembled his grandfather, was born on October 21, 1992, during Lisa’s first marriage to musician Danny Keough. It was reported in 2009 that Benjamin had scored a $5 million record deal to make up to five albums, but they were never released.

Other than that, Benjamin kept a low profile throughout his life and little was known about him despite his famous family, which included not only Elvis and Priscilla Presley but also Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage through Lisa’s second and third marriages.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the U.S. Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, a free and 24/7 service that can provide suicidal persons or those around them with support, information and local resources. If you’re in the United Kingdom, call the Samaritans at 116123.

We need your help:

Join us on Patreon or support us with a one-time donation on PayPal. To read more about us and view other ways you can support our work, click here.