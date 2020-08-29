US News
Georgia Amber Alert: 1-year-old Mateo abducted in Chamblee
A Georgia Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera after he was allegedly abducted at gunpoint in Chamblee in DeKalb County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when the boy’s mother was walking with her child in a stroller on Clearview Drive, according to the amber alert. A man with a gun got out of a vehicle and kidnapped the child.
The suspect’s identity was not immediately known, but he’s described as a 28-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing plaid shorts and a red or pink hat.
The suspect vehicle is a maroon 2003 Acura MDX with Georgia license plate RTJ0253. The vehicle may have a dealer tag.
Anyone who sees Mateo, the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the FBI at 404-293-5169 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
