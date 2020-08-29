Georgia Amber Alert: 1-year-old Mateo abducted in Chamblee

A Georgia Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera after he was allegedly abducted at gunpoint in Chamblee in DeKalb County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when the boy’s mother was walking with her child in a stroller on Clearview Drive, according to the amber alert. A man with a gun got out of a vehicle and kidnapped the child.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately known, but he’s described as a 28-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing plaid shorts and a red or pink hat.

The suspect vehicle is a maroon 2003 Acura MDX with Georgia license plate RTJ0253. The vehicle may have a dealer tag.

Anyone who sees Mateo, the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the FBI at 404-293-5169 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.