World
Strong earthquake hits the Philippines
A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake has struck near the coast of Samar Province in the Philippines, seismologists and residents say. The tremors were widely felt but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The earthquake, which struck at 8:03 a.m. local time on Tuesday, was centered near Tagapul-an in the Samar Sea, about 52 kilometers northwest of Calbayog City or 60 kilometers southeast of Masbate City.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake measured 6.7 and struck only 10 kilometers below the seafloor. The seismological agency in the Philippines (PHIVOLCS) put the magnitude slightly lower, at 6.5.
“Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.
Tremors from the earthquake were felt across the region, and some said the shaking was strong enough to wake them. Homes were destroyed near the epicenter, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
“My cabinet and other stuff at home fell down and my neighbours’ walls cracked and some collapsed,” Rodrigo Gonhuran, who lives near the epicenter, told Reuters. He said it was the strongest earthquake he had ever felt in the area.
An estimated 38 million people may have felt Tuesday’s earthquake, including 542,000 people who may have experienced “strong” to “very strong” shaking, according to computer models from the USGS. The risk of serious damage or casualties is low, according to the USGS.
LOOK: Damages brought by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck Cataingan, Masbate at 8:03 this morning, August 18,2020.— Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) August 18, 2020
Photos by: PRC Masbate – RCY of Cataingan NHS pic.twitter.com/PhH5CxM2Cv
TINGNAN: Pinsala ng magnitude 6.5 na lindol sa bahay ni Edwin Gadia ng Palanas, Masbate | via @Dennis_Datu #LindolPH #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/4fEdu7i9Na— ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 18, 2020
Strong earthquake hits the Philippines
Twitter briefly suspends The Babylon Bee
Temperature at California’s Death Valley reaches 130°F (54.4°C)
Strong earthquake hits off Tanzania
France: Shooting rumor causes panic in Cannes
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Massive explosion rips through gas station in southwest Russia
-
World6 days ago
Strong earthquake hits off Tanzania
-
World1 week ago
France: Shooting rumor causes panic in Cannes
-
World1 day ago
Temperature at California’s Death Valley reaches 130°F (54.4°C)
-
World1 week ago
Coronavirus deaths in Brazil reach 100,000
-
US News11 hours ago
Twitter briefly suspends The Babylon Bee