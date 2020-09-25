Giselle Torres: Abduction prompts amber alert in Pennsylvania and New York

Advertisment







An amber alert has been issued for Pennsylvania and New York after 7-year-old Giselle Torres was allegedly abducted by her non-custodial father in Pennsylvania, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 2:15 p.m. Friday when Giselle was taken from her home in the Elkins Park section of Cheltenham Township in Montgomery County, according to the amber alert. Specific details were not immediately released.

A statement from local police said Giselle is believed to have been taken by her non-custodial father, 41-year-old Juan Torres, and two unidentified, armed men. Juan is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Juan is believed to be driving in a white or black Dodge Charger with unknown plates and may be taking the child to New York City. As a result, an amber alert has been issued for both Pennsylvania and New York.









Advertisment







Giselle is described as a 7-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 10 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

Juan is described as a 41-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing body armor, a face mask, and glasses.

Anyone who sees Juan or Giselle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Chelthenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

We’re working to gather more information.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.