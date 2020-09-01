Powerful earthquake hits off northern Chile

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of northern Chile, but no tsunami warnings have been issued, seismologists and residents say. A strong aftershock, which measured 6.3, followed less than half an hour later.

The first earthquake happened at 12:09 a.m. local time on Tuesday and was centered about 40 kilometers northwest of Carrizal Bajo, a village in the northern Atacama region, or 113 km southwest of Copiapó. It was followed by an aftershock at 12:30 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the first earthquake measured 7.0 and struck about 35 kilometers below the seafloor, making it a relatively shallow earthquake. The second earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3.

Both earthquakes were felt across the region, causing many people to wake up, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. No tsunami warnings were issued, though some people living near the coast were evacuated as a precaution.

“Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin to member states. “No action is required.”

Chile is on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to frequent and large earthquakes. A magnitude 9.5 earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile in May 1960, killing thousands of people. It was the largest earthquake ever recorded.