Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Rosemary Singer missing after mother is killed
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer from Carrollton after her mother was found murdered overnight, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident was reported around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when Rosemary’s mother, 45-year-old Maria Ramos, was found dead by her roommate at 1930 E. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton, near Dallas.
Investigators believe that Rosemary is with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who is Maria’s ex-husband. It’s believed he is driving Maria’s car: a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.
Ronald has ties to Hillsboro, but there is no definitive information about his current whereabouts or where he might be heading.
Anyone who sees Rosemary, Ronald, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3333 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
