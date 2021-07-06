Breaking News
Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries shot in Amsterdam
Dutch investigative journalist and crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, whose work includes Natalee Holloway’s disappearance and other notable cases, has been shot in Amsterdam. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened on early Tuesday evening after De Vries appeared on RTL Boulevard, an entertainment TV show. Video showed him lying motionless on the street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
“The victim who was shot on Lange Leidsedwarsstreet was taken to hospital in critical condition,” Amsterdam police said in a statement, which provided no further details about his injuries. One video taken by a witness showed CPR being performed on De Vries, who is 64.
Police said no arrests were immediately made in connection with the shooting, and a notice sent to residents said officers were looking for a light-skinned man of slender build with a dark green jacket.
One person was arrested by heavily-armed police on a highway near Amsterdam, but it was not immediately confirmed whether it was linked to the shooting.
De Vries is one of the most well-known journalists in the Netherlands and covered numerous high-profile cases throughout his career, which includes the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken and the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in 2005. This made him a known target among certain groups.
Near the scene of the shooting:
Veel mensen proberen toch in de buurt te komen. Politie heeft zojuist linten gespannen. pic.twitter.com/DgtQ5A9Lah— Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) July 6, 2021
Arrest being made on highway near Amsterdam:
Vermoedelijke aanhouding voor de schietpartij waarbij peter r de vries zwaargewond is geraakt #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/nLk7X6IkIM— Dinand de Groot fotografie (@Dinanddg) July 6, 2021
