World
Israel approves third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for elderly
Israel’s Health Ministry says a team of experts has endorsed a third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for the older population, becoming the first country in the world to do so.
The health ministry said in a brief statement on Thursday morning that a team of experts had voted in favor of a booster shot, although the experts were divided on whether eligibility should begin at 60 or 70.
“The recommendation was forwarded to the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, who is expected to make a decision in the coming days about the vaccine and the target population,” the health ministry said in the statement.
Israel, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, is trying to contain a new surge of coronavirus cases. More than 2,300 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the biggest one-day increase since March 11, and the number in hospital has doubled to 263 in just over a week.
Pfizer reported on Wednesday that a third dose which is given at least 6 months after the second dose strongly increases protection against the Delta variant. It said neutralizing titers against the variant were more than 5 times higher in younger people and more than 11 times higher in older people than after two doses.
Also on Wednesday, new data showed that the efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine fell from 96% to 84% over a six-month period, but the overall efficacy against severe disease remained strong at 97%.
Israel approves third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for elderly
Americans among 4 killed in Ukraine plane crash
U.S. reports more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases
U.S. Capitol rioter arrested after Bumble match reports him to the FBI
Gunfire erupts on busy street in Washington, D.C., injuring several people
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
Legal6 days ago
Gunfire erupts on busy street in Washington, D.C., injuring several people
-
US News1 day ago
U.S. reports more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases
-
Legal5 days ago
U.S. Capitol rioter arrested after Bumble match reports him to the FBI
-
US News7 hours ago
Americans among 4 killed in Ukraine plane crash