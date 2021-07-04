Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel hospitalized with COVID-19

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who has been suffering from COVID-19 for more than a week, has been hospitalized for additional tests and medical observation, the government says.

“The Prime Minister went to the hospital today for further tests and analysis,” the government said in a statement on Sunday. “As a precaution, and unless there is a medical contraindication, the Prime Minister will remain there under observation for a period of 24 hours.”

Other details about the Bettel’s condition were not immediately released.

Bettel, who is 48, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27 after he returned from a European Union summit in Belgium. He was suffering from fever and headache at the time and he continued his work from home, which included a digital meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday.

Bettel, who is one of the first openly gay leaders in the world, has served as Luxembourg’s prime minister since December 2013. He received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on May 6 and was still waiting for his second shot when he tested positive.