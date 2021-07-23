Gunfire erupts on busy street in Washington, D.C., injuring several people

Two people were shot when gunfire erupted in a busy area known for popular restaurants in Washington, D.C., causing panic which injured several other people as they ran for safety, witnesses say. A car was seen fleeing the scene and no arrests were immediately made.

The incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday when witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 shots outside Mexicue, a Mexican restaurant on 14th Street NW. Many people at Mexicue and nearby establishments were seen running for safety.

Reporter Igor Bobic, who happened to be in the area at the time of the shooting, said a witness told him that the gunfire was coming from a black sedan which fled the scene.

“I was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street,” Kaitlan Collins, who works for CNN, said on Twitter.

Police confirmed that two people had been shot, including one person who was shot in the arm and the other who was shot in the chest. Both are conscious, breathing, and expected to survive.

D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto said other people injured themselves while running for safety.

“I’ve spoken to neighbors who injured their hands and their toes trying to run away from the gunshots that they heard throughout the street and it was just pandemonium for a while,” Pinto said.

A motive for Thursday’s shooting was not immediately known, but police said they were looking for a black male who was wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater. He fled in an older black Honda Civic with DC tags.

It was in front of Mexicue, 1720 14th. pic.twitter.com/v0BFAl04Sc — WMATAstuff (@wmatastuff) July 23, 2021

Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021