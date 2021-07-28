US News
U.S. reports more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases
More than 100,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S. amid a rapid surge in hospital admissions and new calls from federal officials to wear a mask in public.
Data from health departments across the U.S. showed that 106,084 new cases were reported, including a two-day backlog from Florida which occurs every Tuesday. It represents an increase of 73% from last week.
The states reporting the most new cases are: Florida (38,321 for a three-day period), Texas (8,642), California (7,731), Louisiana (6,818), Georgia (3,587), Utah (2,882), Alabama (2,667), and Missouri (2,414).
The rolling 7-day average for daily cases is 62,411, up from 12,648 a month ago.
The surge is accompanied by a rapid rise in hospital admissions, particularly in Florida, which reported the biggest one-day increase on record. Nearly 40,000 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized across the U.S., well below the peak in January but an increase of nearly 11% in one day.
Earlier on Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky urged all Americans to wear a mask in public in high-risk areas. She said the new advice was based on evidence which shows that the Delta variant can spread among vaccinated people, even though the vast majority of people who become seriously ill are unvaccinated.
For detailed statistics, visit the BNO News/NewsNodes coronavirus tracker.
CDC's mask recommendation applies in the red and orange counties. A full list can be found here: https://t.co/AgBnwqx2Pv pic.twitter.com/gl74CiD8hz— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) July 27, 2021
