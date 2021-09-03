Legal
3 teenage girls brutally killed in western Russia
Three teenage girls who were studying at a medical college in western Russia have been brutally killed, local officials say. Their bodies were found after a fire and the suspect remains at large.
The gruesome discovery was made at around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday when a fire was extinguished at an apartment building in the city of Gai (also known as Gay) in Orenburg, a region which borders Kazakhstan.
“The bodies of two girls who lived in the apartment were found with signs of violent death,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a brief statement. “The body of a local woman with similar bodily injuries was found in the courtyard of the building.”
The state-run TASS news agency said the victims were 17, 18 and 19 years old and lived together in an apartment they rented. All three were students at a medical college.
It was initially reported that the girls were killed with an ax, but this was later denied. One official told the TASS news agency that the girls were killed with what appears to be a kitchen knife.
All three victims had numerous stab wounds in the chest and abdomen, TASS reported.
There was no word on a possible motive for the gruesome killings. Russia’s Investigative Committee said a criminal case had been initiated for three counts of murder and no arrests were immediately made.
China reports another death from H5N6 bird flu
13-year-old boy in critical condition after Memphis school shooting
3 teenage girls brutally killed in western Russia
Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
Young woman dies of H5N6 bird flu in southern China
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
-
World2 days ago
Young woman dies of H5N6 bird flu in southern China
-
World1 day ago
China reports another death from H5N6 bird flu
-
Legal2 days ago
13-year-old boy in critical condition after Memphis school shooting
-
Legal4 days ago
New Mexico Amber Alert: Italy Hernandez missing from Belen