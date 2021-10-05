Legal
Baby found with 3 bodies at North Carolina motel
Three people, including two women, have been found dead of apparent drug overdoses at a Dunn, North Carolina, motel, local officials say. A one-year-old baby was found alive in the same room.
The incident was reported on early Tuesday afternoon when a man and two women were found dead inside one of the rooms at the Seven Day Motor Inn motel in Dunn, a city in Harnett County, about 22 miles northeast of Fayetteville.
The causes of death were not immediately confirmed but police believe drug overdoses are to blame, according to WNCN-TV. A one-year-old baby was found alive and appeared to be ok but was taken to hospital to be evaluated.
The bodies were found after family members of a woman who had lived in the room for about a year couldn’t get an answer when they knocked on the door. The woman, who lived there with her child, had recently stopped paying rent.
The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.
Maryland man, accused of killing pharmacist and 2 others, believed COVID vaccines are ‘poison’
WHO calls for surveillance to explain rise in human cases of H5N6 bird flu
Texas Amber Alert: Leilana Graham missing from Houston
Baby found with 3 bodies at North Carolina motel
China reports another death from H5N6 bird flu
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island
-
World6 days ago
China reports another death from H5N6 bird flu
-
World1 week ago
Young woman dies of H5N6 bird flu in southern China
-
World1 day ago
WHO calls for surveillance to explain rise in human cases of H5N6 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
3 teenage girls brutally killed in western Russia
-
Legal1 day ago
Texas Amber Alert: Leilana Graham missing from Houston
-
Legal7 days ago
13-year-old boy in critical condition after Memphis school shooting
-
Legal1 week ago
New Mexico Amber Alert: Italy Hernandez missing from Belen