US News
Snow leopard dies of suspected COVID-19 at South Dakota zoo
A snow leopard at the Great Plains Zoo in South Dakota, where the big cats are believed to be suffering from SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, has died, officials say.
The zoo in Sioux Falls said Baya exhibited signs of a cough on Sunday, which was followed by a lack of appetite and lethargy on Monday. Other big cats at the zoo’s feline complex have displayed similar symptoms.
“On October 7, Baya experienced a rapid decline of respiratory function,” the zoo said in a statement on Friday. Broad-spectrum antibiotics and other supportive care were administered but the efforts were unsuccessful. She was 2.5 years old.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baya. Our animal care and veterinary staffs fought arduously and did their best to help give Baya a fighting chance,” CEO Becky Dewitz said. “Each day, our animal care staff work to give our animals high quality care and their passion and dedication is evident. This loss is a deep wound, and our team grieves together.”
It was not immediately clear if Baya had been tested for coronavirus, but one of the zoo’s Amur tigers tested positive on Wednesday. A necropsy will be performed to investigate the exact cause of Baya’s death.
Strut, the male she was paired with, remains at the zoo and is experiencing minor symptoms.
SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported in a small number of animal species worldwide, mostly in animals that had close contact with people. Those species include cats, dogs, mink, otters, ferrets, lions, tigers, pumas, snow leopards, gorillas, and white-tailed deer.
Snow leopard dies of suspected COVID-19 at South Dakota zoo
Car crashes into hamburger joint in Siler City, North Carolina
Maryland man, accused of killing pharmacist and 2 others, believed COVID vaccines are ‘poison’
WHO calls for surveillance to explain rise in human cases of H5N6 bird flu
Texas Amber Alert: Leilana Graham missing from Houston
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
WHO calls for surveillance to explain rise in human cases of H5N6 bird flu
-
Legal6 days ago
Baby found with 3 bodies at North Carolina motel
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Leilana Graham missing from Houston
-
Legal5 days ago
Maryland man, accused of killing pharmacist and 2 others, believed COVID vaccines are ‘poison’
-
US News3 days ago
Car crashes into hamburger joint in Siler City, North Carolina