US News
6 students shot near Colorado high school
Six students have been injured in a shooting near Central High School in Aurora, Colorado, local officials and witnesses say. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.
The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to a shooting with multiple victims at Nome Park, which is just across the street from Aurora Central High School.
A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said five children, ages 14 to 17, were taken to hospital, where one child was undergoing emergency surgery. A sixth victim, an 18-year-old, self-transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No shots were fired on the school’s property but the shooting occurred during lunch, when many children were outside, and all of the victims were students at the school. The school has been secured, according to police.
Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said investigators are looking for “multiple” suspects who fled the scene. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known but Wilson said the gang unit is helping with the investigation.
6 students shot near Colorado high school
Strong earthquakes hit southern Iran, felt in Dubai
3 snow leopards die of COVID-19 at Nebraska zoo
Ohio Amber Alert: Ana Burke abducted in Stark County
Latvia bans unvaccinated lawmakers from voting
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
Politics4 days ago
Austria to declare nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people
-
World2 days ago
Strong earthquakes hit southern Iran, felt in Dubai
-
US News3 days ago
3 snow leopards die of COVID-19 at Nebraska zoo
-
Politics4 days ago
Latvia bans unvaccinated lawmakers from voting
-
Legal4 days ago
New York Amber Alert: Shaina Lackey abducted in Utica
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: McKenzie Byrne abducted in Austin
-
World5 days ago
Earthquake hits near Hekla volcano in Iceland
-
Legal3 days ago
Ohio Amber Alert: Ana Burke abducted in Stark County