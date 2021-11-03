World
Large cargo plane crashes in Siberia, killing 7
A large cargo plane crashed and burst into flames near the Russian city of Irkutsk, killing all seven people on board, local officials say. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The Antonov An-12 aircraft was flying from Yakutsk, the capital of the Sakha region in eastern Russia, when it disappeared from radar screens near the airport in Irkutsk, where it was scheduled to land.
“According to preliminary data, the crash site was found in the area of Pivovarikha village, not far from the airport,” the Siberian Aviation Search & Rescue Center told TASS. The wreckage caught fire after the crash.
The Interfax news agency said the aircraft belonged to a Belarusian company called “Grodno” and at least seven people were on board. Five bodies were recovered and no survivors were found, it said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Large cargo plane crashes in Siberia, killing 7
Texas Amber Alert: Stevie Johnson abducted from Glenn Heights
High-rise building collapses in Nigeria, dozens trapped
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic hits 5 million
Gun scare injures 2 at Los Angeles International Airport
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
China reports 3 more human cases of H5N6 bird flu
-
Legal6 days ago
Gun scare injures 2 at Los Angeles International Airport
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Stevie Johnson abducted from Glenn Heights
-
World6 days ago
Tracking human cases of H5N6 bird flu
-
Breaking News2 days ago
High-rise building collapses in Nigeria, dozens trapped
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic hits 5 million