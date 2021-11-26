Connect with us

Tracking COVID-19 variant Omicron

BNO News is tracking confirmed and suspected cases of Omicron, a coronavirus variant which is also known as B.1.1.529 and was initially expected to be named Nu. Omicron has been designated as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization. This page will be updated several times a day.

Map of confirmed and probable cases

  • The Bavarian Health Ministry in Germany told BNO News that two probable cases, contrary to reports from local media, have not yet been confirmed. “The VOC-PCR together with the travel history raised a high level of suspicion, the whole genome sequencing will provide certainty,” a spokeswoman said.

If you believe we have missed a case, please let us know by sending us an email at [email protected]. You can also reach us on Twitter by sending a DM to @BNODesk.

