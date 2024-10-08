Irvine, California unveils first Cybertruck police car in the U.S.

The Irvine Police Department near Los Angeles has unveiled the first Cybertruck police car in the United States, though its main purpose will be to support school and community outreach efforts, according to local officials.

The car, which was unveiled in a video as the soundtrack of “The Terminator” played in the background, is mainly intended to support the police department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and community outreach efforts.

“While the fully equipped vehicle won’t be used as a patrol car, it can respond to emergencies and assist the community when needed,” the department said in a statement on social media.

As part of the DARE program, police officers give lessons to elementary school students to help prevent drug use, membership in gangs, and violent behavior. The program is known for using attention-grabbing and one-of-a-kind vehicles to help excite children.

Article continues below the player

“IPD passionately seeks unique and innovative ways to connect with our community and the youth of Irvine,” the department said. “Officers on horseback, working with a support K9, or driving a unique vehicle such as the Cybertruck start positive conversations and promote community interaction.”

Irvine Police said the Tesla Cybertruck, plus its aftermarket equipment installation, cost more than $150,000, compared to about $116,000 for an outfitted Ford Police Interceptor patrol car, according to the Orange County Register.

The Irvine Police Department plans to host pop-up events in the coming weeks, allowing members of the community to take photos with the Cybertruck and meet police officers.