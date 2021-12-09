Music producer ‘Flow La Movie’ killed in Dominican Republic plane crash

Advertisment







A charter plane carrying nine people, including music producer “Flow La Movie,” crashed and burst into flames while attempting an emergency landing in the Dominican Republic, local officials say. There were no survivors.

The Gulfstream IV aircraft, which was operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, took off from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday afternoon for a flight to Miami in the U.S. state of Florida.

The plane encountered problems almost immediately and circled over Santo Domingo before attempting an emergency landing at Las Américas International Airport, where it crashed near the runway, according to data from FlightRadar24.

“We hereby inform you that today, the HI1050 aircraft with 2 crew members and 7 passengers, had an accident at Las Américas International Airport,” Helidosa said in a brief statement, adding that none of them survived.









Six of the passengers were identified as American citizens, including 38-year-old music producer José Ángel Hernández, who is better known as Flow La Movie. His work included the 2017 song “Te Boté Remix,” which scored nearly 2.3 billion views on YouTube alone, making it one of the most-watched videos of all-time.

The cause of Wednesday’s crash was not immediately known.