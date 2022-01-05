6 people found murdered at Milwaukee, Wisconsin home

Six people have been found murdered at a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, local officials say. No arrests were immediately made and only few details have been released about the killings.

The incident was reported at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called for a welfare check at a residence in the 2500 block of North 21st Street in Milwaukee. When they entered the home, five bodies were found, and a sixth was later discovered.

“The deceased are adult males and one is an adult female. All [six] deaths are being treated as homicides,” Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said. “The motive and information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now as this is an ongoing investigation.”

No arrests were immediately made but Formolo said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

There was no official word on the identities of those killed, when the murders happened, or how the victims died. One local news site, citing unidentified sources, said the victims had been shot “execution-style.”

The City of Milwaukee is experiencing a rise in violent crime. There were 97 homicides in 2019, 190 in 2020, and a record 194 in 2021. At least 18 homicides have been reported so far this year, up from 9 during the same period last year.

“The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account.”