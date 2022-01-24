US News
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes on USS Carl Vinson in South China Sea
A fighter jet has crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea, injuring at least seven crew members, the U.S. Navy says. The pilot safely ejected.
The accident happened on Monday when the F-35C Lightning II aircraft was attempting to land on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson, which is carrying out routine flight operations in the South China Sea.
A statement from the U.S. Navy said the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was later recovered by a U.S. military helicopter, but 7 service members were injured, including 4 sailors who were flown to a hospital in Manila. All are in stable condition.
Specific details about Monday’s accident were not immediately released. The statement from the Navy did not say how the service members were injured or what happened to the aircraft.
“Additional details and the cause of the inflight mishap is under investigation,” the statement said.
3 Baltimore firefighters killed in building collapse
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes on USS Carl Vinson in South China Sea
6 people found murdered at Milwaukee, Wisconsin home
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dead at 73
4 dead in mass shooting at California house party
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
3 Canadian tourists shot at Mexican resort, at least 2 dead
-
Legal4 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Hillary Salcedo abducted in Hays County
-
US News4 days ago
4 people found frozen to death on the U.S.-Canadian border
-
Legal1 day ago
6 people found murdered at Milwaukee, Wisconsin home
-
Legal1 day ago
4 dead in mass shooting at California house party
-
Entertainment1 day ago
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dead at 73
-
Breaking News5 days ago
At least 17 dead in Ghana truck explosion
-
Legal4 days ago
Gunman shot dead by police at San Francisco International Airport