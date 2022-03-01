Legal
5 killed in church shooting near Sacramento
A father has opened fire at a church near Sacramento, California, killing his three young daughters and their chaperone before turning the gun on himself, local officials say. The motive was not immediately known.
The shooting happened at 5:07 p.m. on Monday when officers were called for an active shooter at “The Church in Sacramento,” which is located on Wyda Way in Arden-Arcade, a community on the edge of Sacramento.
Sgt. Rod Grassman, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened in the main room of the small building. A church employee who was upstairs heard the shots and immediately called 911.
Deputies responded to the scene and found five people who were suffering from gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. It includes the shooter, a 39-year-old man, and his three young daughters.
There was no word on a possible motive for Monday’s shooting, but authorities said it happened while the father had a supervised visit with his children. The mother, who had a restraining order against him, was not among the victims and has been notified.
The children were girls aged 9, 10 and 13, Sgt. Grassman said. The fourth victim was their chaperone.
“Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities.”
‘Active shooter’ scare triggers lockdown at Washington nuclear site
70 Ukrainian soldiers killed in artillery attack near Kharkiv
5 killed in church shooting near Sacramento
Radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv hit by airstrike
WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council emergency meeting
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
Most Viewed
-
Politics1 week ago
Queen Elizabeth II alive, rumors of her death denied
-
Entertainment1 week ago
SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards dead at 31
-
Legal1 week ago
5 people found dead after party at Denver-area home
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Hostage situation at Apple Store in Amsterdam
-
Legal1 week ago
3 people and 2 dogs killed in shooting at Florida home
-
World1 week ago
U.S. warns of terror threat in Moscow and other cities
-
World3 days ago
Radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv hit by airstrike
-
Politics6 days ago
Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth is alive, dispelling death rumor