Legal
Alabama Amber Alert: Eidy Coc abducted in Enterprise
An Alabama Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Eidy Aracely-Tzi Coc after she was allegedly abducted from the city of Enterprise in Coffee County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Eidy was last seen on Anthony Circle in Enterprise at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the amber alert. She’s believed to have been abducted by an unidentified Hispanic man who’s believed to be in his early 20s and possibly goes by the name of Alvaro Cucul.
The man is believed to have taken the child in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with unknown license plates. It’s possible that the two are traveling to Georgia.
“[Eidy] is believed to be in extreme danger,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in the amber alert. Other details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.
Eidy is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, according to the amber alert. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Eidy or the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Alabama Amber Alert: Eidy Coc abducted in Enterprise
5 people shot aboard Greyhound bus in Northern California
Sweden drops all restrictions against COVID-19
‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg suspended over Holocaust remarks
At least 22 killed in rain-triggered landslide in Ecuador’s capital
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
US News7 days ago
Washington State trooper who refused to get vaccinated dies of COVID-19
-
World1 week ago
France warns of imminent terrorist attack in Kenya
-
World1 week ago
China reports 2 new human cases of H5N6 bird flu
-
Politics2 days ago
Sweden drops all restrictions against COVID-19
-
Legal1 day ago
5 people shot aboard Greyhound bus in Northern California
-
US News1 week ago
Large explosion at Westlake chemical plant in Louisiana
-
Legal1 week ago
Alberta Amber Alert: Hawkin Thomas abducted in Calgary
-
Legal6 days ago
Pennsylvania Amber Alert: Miles McKeown abducted in Philadelphia