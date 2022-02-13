World
UK investigates COVID variant combining Delta, Omicron
British health officials are investigating a new coronavirus variant which combines features from the highly-contagious Omicron strain with the more dangerous Delta variant, according to an initial report.
An update from the UK Health Security Agency included “Delta x Omicron Recombinant” as a signal that’s currently being monitored and investigated. The variant has been detected in the UK, it said.
Specific details about the variant have not yet been released and it’s unclear how many cases have been detected so far. The recombinant, which is also known as Deltacron, has so far not been designated as a variant of concern.
A recombinant happens when mutations from different strains come together in a new variant.
Concern about a Deltacron variant first emerged in January when a professor in Cyprus reported evidence of a Delta variant with Omicron-like features. The discovery was later dismissed as an error and the UK variant is unrelated to what happened in Cyprus.
The Omicron variant was first detected in November 2021 and rapidly spread around the world, displacing the Delta variant in just a matter of weeks in most countries. Omicron has since been shown to cause generally milder illness when compared to the Delta variant.
Georgia Amber Alert: Nova Sampson abducted near Emerson
UK investigates COVID variant combining Delta, Omicron
Norway lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Germany closes consulate in eastern Ukraine
2 police officers shot near Peaceful Valley, Washington
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
5 people shot at hookah bar near Virginia Tech
-
Legal1 week ago
Kentucky Amber Alert: 4 boys missing after man kills girlfriend
-
World1 day ago
Norway lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions
-
Legal3 days ago
2 police officers shot near Peaceful Valley, Washington
-
World1 week ago
Strong quake hits NE Afghanistan, felt in Pakistan
-
Legal18 hours ago
Georgia Amber Alert: Nova Sampson abducted near Emerson
-
Legal1 week ago
Alabama Amber Alert: Eidy Coc abducted in Enterprise
-
Politics1 day ago
Germany closes consulate in eastern Ukraine