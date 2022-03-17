Georgia Amber Alert: Cali McClean abducted in South Fulton

A Georgia Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean after she was allegedly abducted from South Fulton near Atlanta, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Cali was allegedly taken from the South Fulton area, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Erjahn McClean, according to the South Fulton Police Department. Erjahn described as a black, bald male with brown eyes and a beard, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Erjahn and Cali are believed to be traveling in a black 2022 Land Rover with Florida license plate number CHS7803. It’s unknown where the suspect may be taking the child.

Cali is described as a 1-year-old black female with dark hair and brown eyes, according to the amber alert, which was issued on early Thursday morning. She was last seen wearing a pink two-piece night set.

Anyone who sees Erjahn, Cali, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the South Fulton Police Department at 404-808-3011 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

