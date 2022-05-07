Oklahoma Amber Alert: Gorgeous Stevenson abducted in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled.

An Oklahoma Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gorgeous Stevenson after she was allegedly abducted in Oklahoma City, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday when Gorgeous was taken in the 5700 block of SE 85th Street in Oklahoma City, according to police. Specific details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Lydell Hamon, who’s described as a black, bald male with a ponytail in the back. The nature of his relationship to Gorgeous, if any, was not immediately released.

According to the amber alert, the suspect’s vehicle was last pinged in the area of SE 99th Street to SE 104th area of Sooner Road in Oklahoma City. The exact type of vehicle is unknown, but it’s either a red Mercedes SUV, a black Mercedes car, a white Mazda car, or a gray Porsche SUV.

Gorgeous is described as a 1-year-old black female. She was last seen wearing a pink Puma two piece outfit, according to the amber alert. Photos of either Gorgeous or Hamon were not immediately released.

Anyone who sees Gorgeous or Hamon is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-231-2121 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

