Legal
Swatting incident at Miami Central High School
A large number of emergency services responded to Miami Central High School on Tuesday after someone called in an “active shooter,” but it was quickly determined to be a hoax, the latest in a series of a swatting incidents across the U.S.
The incident began just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday when officers were called for an “active shooter” with at least 10 victims at Miami Central High School in West Little River. The school was immediately put on Code Red lockdown.
Officers searched the school and found no evidence of a shooting and there’s no indication that anyone was injured. Miami-Dade Police said it appeared to be a swatting prank call, which may have originated outside the U.S.
A threat was also reported at Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School in Doral, as well as several other schools in South Florida, but all of them were determined to be hoaxes.
Schools across the United States have recently been hit by a wave of swatting incidents, causing lockdowns and evacuations at dozens of schools.
French President Macron: ‘We don’t want a world war’
Lebanon reports first cholera death in nearly 30 years
Kentucky Amber Alert: Julissa Lovick missing from Hardin County
Angela Lansbury, of ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ dead at 96
Uganda’s capital reports first Ebola death
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Mexican mayor among 20 dead in mass shooting
-
World1 week ago
South Korean missile crashes into base during show of force
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Jada and Tristan Welch abducted in Midlothian
-
World2 days ago
Nearly 500 pilot whales die in New Zealand beachings
-
Legal6 days ago
Staff member killed in shooting at Detroit-area hotel
-
World1 day ago
Uganda’s capital reports first Ebola death
-
Politics2 days ago
Biden pledges advanced air defenses for Ukraine after Russian attack
-
Politics1 day ago
G7 warns of ‘severe consequences’ if Russia uses nuclear weapons