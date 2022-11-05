Legal
5 people killed in shooting at Maryland home
Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting that left five people dead at a home in Charles County, local officials say. Only few details were immediately known.
The incident happened at 4 p.m. on Friday when officers were called for a shooting at a home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata, a small town south of Washington, D.C.
“When officers entered the house, they located five people who were deceased. All of the victims appear to be adults,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The incident appears to be isolated to the residence, which is a single-family home, the sheriff’s office said.
Local reporter Mauricio Casillas said he was told by deputies that the homeowner found the bodies upon arriving home, but other details about what happened were not immediately known.
“Investigators are working to establish the identities and the relationships between everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Additional details will be released when they become available.”
Texas Amber Alert: Joanna Luna abducted in San Antonio
Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.9 billion
5 people killed in shooting at Maryland home
Swimmer injured in shark attack near San Diego
Powerball breaks world record with $1.6 billion jackpot
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
Business2 days ago
Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.9 billion
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Joanna Luna abducted in San Antonio
-
US News4 days ago
Swimmer injured in shark attack near San Diego
-
Business5 days ago
U.S. Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion
-
Business4 days ago
Powerball breaks world record with $1.6 billion jackpot