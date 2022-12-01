World
COVID-19 pandemic enters 4th year
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the first person falling ill with coronavirus, pushing the pandemic into its fourth year. At least 6.6 million deaths have so far been linked to COVID-19 but the real figure is believed to be much higher.
The novel coronavirus, officially known as SARS-CoV-2, first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early December 2019, although the public was not informed about the outbreak – initially described as a cluster of pneumonia of unknown cause – until New Year’s Eve.
The earliest laboratory-confirmed case dates back to December 1, when a man fell ill with symptoms of coronavirus. He was later hospitalized and recovered. None of his family members became sick, no link was found with later cases and he had no known link to Wuhan’s seafood market.
Subsequent research identified suspected cases as early as November of that year, but those were never confirmed.
While Thursday marks the third anniversary of the first known case, it took another month before the outbreak became known to the wider public in both China and the world. The outbreak began making international headlines in January 2020.
COVID-19 has since spread to virtually every country on Earth, infecting nearly 650 million people, including 6.6 million people who died. The real death toll is believed to be far higher and is estimated to be between 16 and 29 million.
Vaccines have prevented countless hospitalizations and deaths since they first became available in December 2020, but many developing countries have yet to achieve sufficient vaccine coverage, leaving billions of people vulnerable to severe illness.
Turkmenistan is the only country which still claims to be free of coronavirus, a claim which experts have dismissed as impossible.
How the death toll evolved
|January 2020
|1
|January 2020
|10
|January 2020
|100
|February 2020
|1,000
|March 2020
|10,000
|April 2020
|100,000
|September 2020
|1,000,000
|January 2021
|2,000,000
|April 2021
|3,000,000
|July 2021
|4,000,000
|October 2021
|5,000,000
|March 2022
|6,000,000
Kanye West’s deal to buy social media platform Parler ‘terminated’
Ebola cases in Uganda drop to 0, last patient discharged
Twitter alternative Hive Social taken offline due to security flaws
COVID-19 pandemic enters 4th year
5 people found dead in murder-suicide at Illinois home
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Pilot dies while plane takes off from Chicago
-
World2 days ago
Brazilian football legend Pele taken to hospital as he fights cancer
-
Politics2 days ago
Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
-
World1 week ago
Strong quake hits western Turkey, killing 2
-
Legal2 days ago
5 people found dead in murder-suicide at Illinois home
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dead at 79
-
Business2 days ago
Twitter alternative Hive Social taken offline due to security flaws
-
Legal5 days ago
Florida Amber Alert: Kaitlynn La Rocca abducted in Jacksonville