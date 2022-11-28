Legal
Florida Amber Alert: Kaitlynn La Rocca abducted in Jacksonville
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca after she was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, according to local officials. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
Kaitlynn was last seen in the 5400 block of Los Santos Way in Jacksonville at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not released.
The suspect has been identified as Heaven Ulshafer, who is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. The exact nature of her relationship to the child was not disclosed.
“As a result of the circumstances involved, we are attempting to locate both individuals to ascertain their safety,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, without elaborating.
Anyone who sees Kaitlyn or Heaven is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Twitter quietly drops policy against COVID-19 misinformation
Florida Amber Alert: Kaitlynn La Rocca abducted in Jacksonville
Strong quake hits western Turkey, killing 2
Pilot dies while plane takes off from Chicago
Ebola outbreak in Uganda appears under control
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Pilot dies while plane takes off from Chicago
-
Legal1 week ago
Arkansas Amber Alert: 14-year-old girl disappeared while walking to babysitting job
-
World7 days ago
Strong quake hits western Turkey, killing 2
-
World1 week ago
Ebola outbreak in Uganda appears under control
-
Business8 mins ago
Twitter quietly drops policy against COVID-19 misinformation