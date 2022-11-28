Florida Amber Alert: Kaitlynn La Rocca abducted in Jacksonville

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca after she was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, according to local officials. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Kaitlynn was last seen in the 5400 block of Los Santos Way in Jacksonville at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not released.

The suspect has been identified as Heaven Ulshafer, who is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. The exact nature of her relationship to the child was not disclosed.

“As a result of the circumstances involved, we are attempting to locate both individuals to ascertain their safety,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, without elaborating.

Anyone who sees Kaitlyn or Heaven is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

