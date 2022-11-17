Texas executes Stephen Barbee for killing pregnant ex, her son

A Texas inmate convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son in Fort Worth in 2005 has been executed, a short time after his final appeals were denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stephen Barbee, 55, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was asked to give a final statement before his death and said the following:

Advertisment

“I want to take this moment to be shared with everyone, to give God all the glory of our love, peace wisdom, kindness, and respect. God knows the truth. He is the truth, the way, and the life. I don’t want this to be a sad moment for all my friends and loved ones. God gave his blood and died in 3 days for the glory and grace for all of us that will serve him an eternity.”

He continued: “I want to thank all the field ministers for doing a good job of changing people and teaching the word of God. It’s a different place now. Thank you minister and my brothers I, love them. I also want to thank the field ministers that helped me get through this. I want everyone to have peace in their heart that only Jesus can give us. I Love you Jennifer, Ashley, and Fabio. Thank you for everything. Thank you, brother, I’m ready to go home.”

Finally, he said: “I’m ready Warden send me home. I just want everyone to have peace in their heart, make eternity with Jesus, give him the glory in everything you do. I’m ready.”

Advertisment

Barbee was convicted of killing 34-year-old Lisa Underwood, her unborn child and her 7-year-old son, Jayden, in February 2005. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth and then buried in Denton County. His attempts to halt the execution were denied.