Texas Amber Alert: Xyavier Calliste abducted in Kaufman County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste after he was allegedly abducted from Kemp in Kaufman County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday when Xyavier was allegedly taken in the 300 block of Adams Street in Kemp. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.
The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Abigail Williams, who is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Xyavier is described as a 3-month-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 11 inches tall.
Anyone who sees Xyavier or Williams is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Kemp Police Department at 469-376-4500 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert.
