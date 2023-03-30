Legal
Florida Amber Alert: Taylen Mosley missing from St. Petersburg
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley from St. Petersburg after his mother was found dead, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Taylen was determined to be missing after his 20-year-old mother, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment at Lincoln Shores Apartments on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.
No suspect information has been released.
Taylen is described as a 2-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.
Anyone who sees Taylen is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.
