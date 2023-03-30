Florida Amber Alert: Taylen Mosley missing from St. Petersburg

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley from St. Petersburg after his mother was found dead, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Taylen was determined to be missing after his 20-year-old mother, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment at Lincoln Shores Apartments on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Advertisment

No suspect information has been released.

Taylen is described as a 2-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees Taylen is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.

Advertisment

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.