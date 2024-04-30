Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing 14-year-old boy

A man was arrested Tuesday after attacking members of the public in east London, killing a teenage boy and injuring four others, officials say. The motive was not immediately known.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday when a van crashed into a house in Hainault, a housing estate in London’s Redbridge borough, police said. Several people were attacked with a sword around the same time.

Footage taken by residents showed the suspect – later identified as a 36-year-old man – walking through residential streets with a long knife. In one video, the man is seen dragging one of the victims across the street.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police Service, said five people were stabbed during Tuesday’s attack, including a 14-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital but died a short time later. (Police initially described the victim as a 13-year-old)

Article continues below the player

Other victims include two police officers who are being treated for “significant” but non-life threatening injuries which require surgery. Two members of the public are also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“The events of this morning are truly horrific and I cannot begin to imagine how all those affected must be feeling,” Bell said. “My thoughts are with the injured, their families and the wider community as we all begin to come to terms with what has happened.”

Bell said the 36-year-old suspect was Tasered and taken into custody about 22 minutes after the first call to police. Details about a possible motive were not immediately known though officials said there was no indication of terrorism.

“I want to reiterate that at present we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community, we are not looking for more suspects and this incident does not appear to be terror-related,” Bell said.