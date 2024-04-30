Delaware man kills wife and new boyfriend at Magnolia home

Three people were found dead after a suspected double murder-suicide at a home near Dover, Delaware, officials say. Three children were also in the house but were physically unharmed.

The incident happened at around 6:18 p.m. on Monday when troopers were called for reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Cilento Drive in Magnolia, a town less than 10 miles south of Dover.

“When troopers arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old Magnolia woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard,” state police said on Tuesday. “Troopers attempted lifesaving measures but the woman succumbed to her injuries.”

When the Special Operations Response Team arrived at the scene they found two more bodies inside the residence. They were later identified as two men aged 43 and 49, both from Magnolia.

“Three children were found in the residence, and they were physically unharmed,” police said in a statement.

Investigators later learned that the suspect, the 49-year-old man, had called a family member and confessed to shooting his wife and her new boyfriend. He also said he was planning to kill himself.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately released pending notification of their families.