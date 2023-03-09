Breaking News
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell taken to hospital after fall
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, has been hospitalized after falling at a Washington, D.C. hotel, his spokesman says. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.
“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” his spokesman said on late Wednesday night. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”
Punchbowl News, citing unidentified sources, said the 81-year-old senator was attending an event at the Waldorf Astoria DC hotel when he fell. There was no immediate word on his condition.
McConnell, from Kentucky, is one of the most senior lawmakers in the Republican Party. He first came to the U.S. Senate in 1985 and held numerous positions. He has served as Senate Minority Leader since 2021.
McConnell, who survived childhood polio, experienced several health issues over the years. He underwent triple heart bypass surgery in 2003 due to blocked arteries and, in 2019, fractured his shoulder when he fell at his home in Kentucky.
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell taken to hospital after fall
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested for shooting at Washington mall
Texas Amber Alert: Haven Barker missing from Trinity County
Otter, sea lions and red foxes test positive for H5N1 bird flu
New asteroid has ‘very small chance’ of hitting Earth in 2046
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
China reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas mom stabs 5 children during surprise CPS visit
-
Legal5 days ago
Russian scientist who helped create COVID vaccine found strangled to death
-
Politics5 days ago
Filipino Governor Roel Degamo among 9 dead in shooting
-
World6 days ago
Nearly 3,500 sea lions in Peru die of H5N1 bird flu
-
World1 day ago
New asteroid has ‘very small chance’ of hitting Earth in 2046
-
World1 week ago
2 trains collide in northern Greece, at least 38 killed
-
World1 week ago
5.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico