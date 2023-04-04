4 people shot at Los Angeles shopping center

Four people have been shot, one fatally, outside a shopping center in northwest Los Angeles, local officials say. The suspected shooter was later taken into custody after crashing a car.

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for a shooting in the parking lot in front of Fallbrook Center, a shopping plaza which includes a Trader Joe’s in the West Hills neighborhood.

Footage from the scene showed victims being treated at multiple locations in the parking lot.

Officials confirmed that four people had been shot, including a 45-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims – two women and a man – were taken to hospital in serious to critical condition.

The circumstances of Saturday’s shooting were not immediately known.

The shooter fled the scene in a car but crashed a short time later, after which he jumped into another car. He was taken into custody less than an hour later. His identity was not immediately released.

Video Of The Suspect In Custody Shot By @Ax2_media pic.twitter.com/YY8NrUhOCu — PupScanLA (@PupscanLA) April 2, 2023