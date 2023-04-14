Europe’s largest cocaine lab dismantled in Spain

The largest cocaine production laboratory in Europe has been dismantled after a police operation in Spain, according to authorities. The laboratory, which had the capacity to operate 24 hours a day, was capable of producing up to 200 kilograms (441 lbs) of cocaine on a daily basis.

According to Spanish police, the large-scale cocaine laboratory was situated in Spain’s Galicia region, specifically in the province of Pontevedra, located north of Portugal. The drug operation was reportedly run by a major international criminal organization with connections to powerful Mexican and Colombian cartels.

“The members of the criminal organization had a high degree of sophistication and a clear division of roles,” said the statement by Spanish police. “On the one hand, the Colombians provided the human resources in the form of “cooks” or laboratory chemists. On the other hand, the Mexicans provided the technical know-how for the correct extraction of coca base.”

“Finally, the Spaniards were in charge of the bulk of the operation, including managing the transportation of the substance from the country of origin (Colombia) to its reception in Pontevedra for its corresponding treatment in the laboratory, whose installation they were also in charge of, and the subsequent distribution of the final product throughout the national territory.”

Police investigations revealed that two powerful international criminal organizations, one from Colombia and the other from Mexico, had joined forces to finance a large-scale cocaine laboratory capable of producing up to 6,000 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride in various phases.

A collaborative effort between the drug enforcement agencies of Spain, Portugal, and Colombia resulted in the arrest of 18 members of the criminal organization in four different regions of Spain, including the capital city of Madrid. Among those arrested were six Colombian and two Mexican citizens.

Authorities seized 1,300 kilograms of cocaine base paste, 151 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride, more than 23,000 liters of precursors, and 4 tons of solid chemicals used in the drug manufacturing process. Additionally, a number of laboratory tools, documentation, cell phones, computers, high-end vehicles, and up to 17 properties with an estimated value of approximately 1,700,000 euros were also confiscated.

“The dismantled laboratory was of a magnitude unprecedented in Europe”, said the statement. “It was equipped with advanced air extraction systems and sophisticated refrigeration and heating equipment. All of this was perfectly compartmentalized in several areas in order to carry out the processing, separation, drying and packaging of the cocaine.”