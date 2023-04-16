Legal
At least 4 dead, 15 injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party
A shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama has left at least four people dead and more than a dozen injured, officials and witnesses say. Only few details have been released.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, a small city in Tallapoosa County, where a Sweet 16 birthday party was taking place.
A brief statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that at least four people were killed in the shooting. It said others were injured but figures were not disclosed.
Local reporter Elizabeth White, citing law enforcement sources at the scene, said about 20 people had been shot after some type of altercation. At least five people died, according to ABC 33/40.
“What we dealt with is what no community should have to endure,” Dadeville Police Chief Johnathan Floyd said. Relatives of the victims were heard crying and screaming as they were told about what happened.
There was no word on the status of the shooter or what may have motivated the deadly shooting but Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, a state police spokesman, said there is no threat to the public.
“My heart is broken today,” Ben Hayes, a senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dadeville, said on Sunday morning. “I stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot — or even worse, dead.”
Hayes added: “I talked with parents, educators, students. My football players. Our pastors from First Baptist Church. No one knew what to say. Everyone was in shock. Police officers with looks of sadness on their faces. Nothing prepares you for this.”
Hayes identified one of the victims as Phil Dowdell, who recently joined Jacksonville State University Football as a wide receiver. The birthday party was for his sister, Hayes told a local newspaper.
Dadeville is a small city about 44 miles northeast of Montgomery.
